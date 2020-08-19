Thefts
Maryville
• Mary Ann Dovers, Wales Avenue, Maryville, reported at 2:36 p.m. Aug. 18 that someone stole her checkbook sometime in the past month. No checks have been used.
Blount County
• Edison J. Blaise, East First Street, Maryville, reported at 3:41 p.m. Aug. 18 that someone broke into his residence and stole several tools including a weed trimmer, two drills and a saw. The stolen items are valued at $400.
• Gary F. Payne, Ken Way, Louisville, reported at 5:04 p.m. Aug. 18 that someone broke into his home and storage container and stole several items, including a chain saw, two drills, two nail guns and a lawn mower all valued at $1,650. Payne believes that there are more stolen items, but is still gathering information.
• Charles R. Jowers, Richards Lane, Seymour, reported at 8:18 p.m. Aug. 18 that someone stole a heat pump from his secondary residence on Ellejoy Road, Walland. The heat pump is valued at $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.