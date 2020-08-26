Thefts
Blount County
• Lakesha D. Hewlett, Druid Hill Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:09 a.m. Aug. 25 that someone broke into her home and stole coins and jewelry. The total value of the items was $16,000.
• Justin T. Phillips, Morganton Road, Greenback, reported at 11:38 a.m. Aug. 25 that someone broke into his shed and stole multiple items, including a trailer, motor and chainsaw. The total value of the items was just under $5,935.
• Margie D. Lane, Chilhowee View Road, Maryville, reported Aug. 25 that someone broke into a storage building and stole her weed cutter, leaf blower and air compressor. The total value of the damage and items stolen was $375.
• Albert E. Overton, Allen Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:19 p.m. Aug. 24 that someone stole the catalytic converter from a Dodge 3500 van owned by Salem Baptist Church, 4206 Salem Rd., Greenback. The total value of the item was $200.
Maryville
• Employees at USA Super Pawn, 401 S. Washington St., Maryville, reported at 5:27 p.m. Aug. 25 that a handgun a patron was attempting to pawn was a stolen weapon. The handgun was valued at $600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.