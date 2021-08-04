Thefts
Blount County
• Kohl K. Gerlach, Knoxville, reported at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 3 that someone stole a $573.87 light fixture kit from a construction site in the 200 block of Venard Way in Maryville.
• Mack F. Sharp, Peterson Lane, Maryville, reported at 9:34 a.m. Aug. 3 that someone stole $1,200 worth of items from his garage.
