Thefts
Alcoa
• Zachary Jeremiah Montenieri, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa, reported at 7:26 p.m. Dec. 8 that someone on Dec. 7 stole his son's Schwinn bicycle from his driveway.
Blount County
• Milea N. Ownby, Eagle Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 8 that someone broke into her unlocked 2005 Dodge R25 vehicle and stole an Amazon Echo worth $25.
• Dwayne C. Roysden, Eagle Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:58 a.m. Dec. 8 that someone broke into his three unsecured vehicles and stole a ratchet. The total value of the ratchet was $350.
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 2410 U.S. Highway 411 S., reported at 4:32 p.m. Dec. 8 that, on Dec. 5, a man stole a Black Max 3600 Watt Generator, and the man helped a woman steal a queen-size mattress. The total value of the items was $723.
