Thefts
Blount County
• William T. Crosslin reported at 3:53 p.m. Dec. 21 that someone may have stolen a new smartphone that was delivered to his residence while he was at work. The company who delivered the phone said they have proof of delivery, so he believes it was stolen from his front porch. The total value of the phone is $1,200.
Maryville
• Earl Franklin Colvin reported at 1 p.m. Dec. 21 that someone stole his motorized bicycle from the garage at his rental property on Brown School Road. He told the officers the garage was not secure. The bike is valued at $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.