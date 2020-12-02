Thefts
Maryville
• An employee at Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville, reported at 4:04 p.m. Nov. 30 that a man put a Milwaukee impact driver set in a baby stroller, threw a blanket over it and left the store. When confronted by the employee, the man grabbed the merchandise and ran to a black Infiniti G35 vehicle, which drove off, an incident report states. The total value of the driver set was $399.99.
Blount County
• Eliza R. Smith, Chessingham Drive, Maryville, reported at 4:11 a.m. Dec. 1 that her 2014 Dodge Journey vehicle was broken into overnight and about $5 in change stolen from it.
• David J. Hardy, Bass Alley, Maryville, reported at 3:01 p.m. Dec. 1 that two car batteries were stolen from his 1981 Dodge 1B7 truck. Hardy said one was stolen from the engine compartment and the other from the truck bed, an incident report states. The total value of the batteries was $182.
• Amber N. Pasqualone, Hidden Valley Circle, Seymour, reported at 7:14 a.m. Dec. 1 that her 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from her driveway while she left it running unattended to warm up. The total value of the vehicle was $14,000.
Alcoa
• A manager at Landscape Workshop, 3333 Regal Drive, Alcoa, reported at 7:35 a.m. Dec. 1 that seven catalytic converters were stolen from landscaping work vehicles. A Sawzall blade and WD-40 can were left behind, the fence at the business was removed in the right corner of the lot, and tire tracks possibly left by the suspects were found, an incident report states.
