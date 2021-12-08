Thefts
Blount County
• Jose A. Resendiz Trejo reported at 9:57 a.m. Dec. 6 that someone stole several items from his vehicle. A $3,300 check was missing, along with $4,000 in cash—which he said was hidden, lottery tickets and a pack of cigarettes. No marks of forced entry were evident on the vehicle, and they have one suspect who cashed the check and knew where Trejo hid cash in his vehicle.
• Michaela M. Davidson reported at 12:12 p.m. Dec. 7 that someone stole items from a residence and boathouse on Cedar Crest Lane between Dec. 4 and the day of report. No forced entry was evident, however cabinets were opened and a couple of the doors. The total value of the stolen items was $425.
• Roy B. Muse reported at 10:06 a.m. Dec. 7 that someone stole his backpack and laptop, which was valued at $270. He is not sure when and where it happened.
• Steven D. McGill reported at 1:16 p.m. Dec. 6 that someone stole his ATV from a residence on Cold Springs Road. He said it was stolen between Nov. 28 and Nov. 29. It was valued at $2,500.
Maryville
• Michelle Simpson reported at 4:02 p.m. Dec. 6 that someone stole her wallet from her hospital room in Blount Memorial Hospital, 907 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, and attempted to use her Cash App card. After checking security footage, the hospital security said they were uncertain if they would pursue an investigation. personal identifying information, credit/debit cards and $525 in cash were in her wallet.
• Brandon Trent Smith reported at 2:50 p.m. Dec. 7 that someone stole the catalytic converter from his car while it was parked in the employee parking lot of CBBC Bank, 330 East Broadway Avenue. Security footage showed a potential suspect at 1:22 p.m. Dec. 6 take something from Smith's vehicle.
