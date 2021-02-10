Thefts
Blount County
• Christopher J. Tipton, Little Dug Gap, Louisville, reported at 12:04 p.m. Feb. 8 that someone broke into his outbuilding by cutting and removing the lock and stole $2,060 worth of items.
• Glenn E. McKee, Beatress Circle, Rockford, reported at 11:07 a.m. Feb. 5 that someone stole approximately $700 worth of tools from his carport.
• Kenneth G. Vest, Lou Goddard Lane, Greenback, reported at 9:16 a.m. Feb. 5 that someone broke into his outdoor building by cutting the lock and stole $600 worth of items.
• Karen A. Tagstrom, Lou Goddard Lane, Greenback, reported at 9:05 a.m. Feb. 5 that someone broke the doorknob off her outbuilding, cut the lock off her barn and stole her $180 Husqvarna chainsaw.
• Robert S. Ford, Lou Goddard Lane, Greenback, reported at 8:24 a.m. Feb. 5 that someone broke into a building behind his home and stole $150 worth of items.
• Daniel A. Margelowsky, Colby Cove Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:35 a.m. Feb. 8 that someone stole $600 worth of coins from his garage.
• Kristin K. Sands, Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 9:55 a.m. Feb. 9 that someone entered her home and stole her $5,000 Persian lamb/mink collar coat.
Alcoa
• An employee at East Tennessee Medical Group, 266 Joule St., Alcoa, reported at 1:21 p.m. Feb. 9 that someone stole the tag from her son's 2009 Kia Forte, which she drove to work.
• An employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 11:25 p.m. Feb. 9 that someone stole her vehicle key fob and house keys from her bag while she was at work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.