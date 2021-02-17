Thefts
Blount County
• Brenda K. Hilliard, Overlook Circle, Maryville, reported at 12:28 p.m. Feb. 13 that someone stole $780 worth of items from her home.
• Jeremiah Woodby, Old Highway 73, Townsend, reported at 1:21 p.m. Feb. 13 that someone cut the lock from his storage shed and stole two chain saws and a leaf blower. The total value of the stolen items was $850 and the lock's value was $20.
