Brian K. Caylor, Lovers Lane, Townsend, reported at 3:14 p.m. Feb. 20 that two of his chainsaws were missing from a residence on Shuler Road, Maryville. No estimated loss was given.
Joseph A. Bushong, Keeble Road, Maryville, reported at 4:14 a.m. Feb. 21 that two men in a red pickup had come to his house and taken his toolbox worth $1,000.
Maryville
A representative of Family Dollar, 2050 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 4:24 p.m. Feb. 20 that an employee had put $550.08 in returns on their own debit card.
A representative of Kroger, 507 N. Foothills Plaza Dr., Maryville, reported at 7:29 p.m. Feb. 19 that someone had taken $232.91 in beer and laundry detergent from the store without paying.
Angelia J. Garrison, Tallassee, reported at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 18 that she had put her 0.17 caliber stainless steel North American Arms revolver in the driver's side door pocket of her car before going into the Blount County Government Office, 341 Court Street, Maryville, and that she had not seen it again afterward. The loss was estimated at $300.
A representative of the Chilhowee Baptist Association, 1905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 1:28 p.m. Feb. 21 that someone in a black GMC Hummer had taken three bags of donated clothes from the Chilhowee Baptist Center. No estimated loss was given.
A representative of Open Hearts Open Arms, 200 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 12:03 p.m. Feb. 21 that a former employee had used the non-profit's bank account to pay for $2,404.76 in services from Firestone.
