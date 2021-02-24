Thefts
Maryville
• A supervisor at Tractor Supply, 1800 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, reported at 9:49 a.m. Feb. 21 that someone stole a Husqvarna chainsaw worth $269.99.
• James Green, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, reported at 7:46 p.m. Feb. 21 that someone stole a boat and trailer valued together at $12,000 from Mini Storage Depot, 2114 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville.
Blount County
• Terry R. Birnbaum, Greenwich Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:55 a.m. Feb. 20 that his Remington .380-caliber pistol, valued at $200, was stolen from the middle console of his 2006 Dodge Ram on Feb. 11.
• Julie M. Barker, Boyds Creek Highway, Seymour, reported at 7:37 a.m. Feb. 21 that someone broke the front passenger window of her 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk while it was parked at Shooters Bar and Grill, 4514 Alcoa Highway, Louisville, and stole her purse containing multiple items. The total value of the stolen items was $700.
• Richard E. Spong, J. Riley West Drive, Greenback, reported at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 21 that someone appeared to have broken into his home and a $2 record was missing from a bedroom cabinet.
