Thefts
Blount County
• David L. Coleman, Mimosa Circle, Maryville, reported at 5:54 p.m. Feb. 2 that someone stole his 2004 Mercedes-Benz worth $4,500.
Maryville
• The owner of Olympia Salon, 1421 E. Harper Ave., Maryville, reported at 3:33 p.m. Feb. 2 that someone stole her $500 ring after she mistakenly left it on the counter at her salon.
• Megan Leeann Ward, Beacon Way, Rockford, reported at 4:42 p.m. Feb. 2 that someone stole her 1997 Chevrolet Venture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.