• Michael L. Caldwell, Carter Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:36 p.m. Jan. 16 that someone had taken jewelry, a checkbook and cash belonging to Doris E. Ridings, 82, Pleasant Hill Drive, Maryville from her residence. The total loss was estimated at $830.
• Michael J. Speer, Mentor Road, Louisville, reported at 6:01 p.m. Jan. 13 that someone had taken a pair of collectable sports cards worth a combined $1,000 from his home.
Maryville
• Katherine M. Gaustad, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, reported at 9:25 a.m. Jan. 13 that someone had taken her gold 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser worth $6,000 from her home.
• Employees of Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville, reported at 7:56 p.m. Jan. 14 that an unknown man had left without paying for a pair of jeans worth $54.95.
• Employees of Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville, reported at 1:27 p.m. Jan. 16 that an unknown man had taken a Hobart Handler welder worth $1,099.99 from the store without paying.
• Stephanie L. Caven, Greenwhich Drive, reported at 11:11 p.m. Jan. 17 that someone had taken her wallet after she dropped it at Asia Cafe Express, 2025 Bridgeway Drive, Maryville. The total loss was estimated at $211.
Alcoa
• Valerie E. Casteel, Sevierville, reported at 2:47 p.m. Jan. 17 that someone had taken her wallet containing $800 cash while she was shopping at Ross, 119 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa.
