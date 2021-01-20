Thefts
Maryville
• An asset protection employee at Food City, 2135 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 3:24 p.m. Jan. 18 that a man and woman on Jan. 17 stole $212.12 worth of groceries.
• A manager at Bath & Body Works, 147 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:48 p.m. Jan. 12 that the store recovered $1,484 worth of items that a man and woman attempted to shoplift on multiple occasions.
• Edward Aron Wheat, Patterson Street, Maryville, reported at 4:52 p.m. Jan. 19 that someone stole a $1,000 Honda generator from a residence under construction.
Blount County
• Wayne A. Lequire, Southwind Road, Maryville, reported at 11:48 a.m. Jan. 15 that someone stole a Taurus 9mm handgun, holster and checkbook from his vehicle. The total value of the stolen items was $340.
• Walter J. Dunsmore, Valentine Road, Maryville, reported at 4:22 p.m. Jan. 15 that someone stole a chain saw and weed cutter from his shed. The total value of the stolen items was $700.
• Randell B. Goins, Cumberland Gap, reported at 7:36 a.m. Jan. 15 that someone stole $2,006.97 worth of tools from his construction trailer.
Alcoa
• Violet Harrell, Sienna Way, Maryville, reported at 8:34 p.m. Jan. 16 that someone stole her purse from her vehicle while she was inside Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa. The purse contained her car keys, wallet and checkbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.