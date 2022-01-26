Thefts
Alcoa
• A clerk at Kenjo Market, 4228 Alcoa Highway, reported at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 25 that a man had asked how much a lighter cost and after being told it was about $3 took it without paying.
Maryville
• John Kirksey, Meadow Oaks Drive, Maryville, reported on Jan. 25 that he ordered three iPhones and sim cards through Spectrum, but FedEx delivered one box to him Jan. 24 that had the receipt from Spectrum, an empty iPhone box and a sim card that was not part of the order. The missing phones and cards are valued at $3,500.
• A manager at Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., reported on Jan. 24 that between 5:40 and 6:20 p.m. a man walked out of the store wearing a pair of $170 Bradd camo boots and a $50 pair of blue medium wash jeans with the price tag still showing. Maryville police reported they will review surveillance footage.
• Richard L. Caughron, 53, Duke Road, Maryville, reported that someone stole two trailers containing lawn equipment from his unlocked garage. The initial losses are estimated at $38,191.66.
