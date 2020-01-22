Theft
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Harbor Freight, 501 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:18 p.m. Jan. 21 that an employee had been cashing the night deposit checks and keeping the money. Harbor Freight employees said the register had been coming up short since Nov. 22, 2019.
• Seth Myers Jackson, Scenic Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:17 a.m. Jan. 21 that his wallet that contained his debit card, cash and his driver's license was stolen from his vehicle. The total estimated loss value is $58.
• Katie Elizabeth Dalton, Cardinal Street, Maryville, reported at 7:15 a.m. Jan. 21 that items, including a wallet and miscellaneous credit cards, were stolen from her vehicle.
Alcoa
• An employee at Dollar General, 901 N. Hall Road, Alcoa, reported at 5:38 p.m. Jan. 17 that a man concealed merchandise in his jacket, and then left the store. The total estimated loss value is $30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.