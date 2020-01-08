Thefts
Maryville
• Joyce Sabo, Sandpiper Drive, Vonore reported at 1:34 p.m. Jan. 7 that her Apple Watch was stolen. She stated that she took off the watch to try on a new band while at Five Below, 736 Watkins Road, and laid the watch on a center aisle rack and looked away. When she looked back the watch was gone. The watch's estimated value is $799.
