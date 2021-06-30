Thefts
Blount County
• Kathi A. Hart, Mint Road, Maryville, reported at 4 p.m. June 29 that someone used her credit card in Maryville while she was out of state. Then a deputy checking Hart's residence at her request noticed that a firearm, jewelry and ink cartridge were missing and the residence had been vandalized, an incident report states.
Maryville
• Brianna Nicole Joiner, Atchley Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:47 a.m. June 29 that when she returned to her residence on June 28, her Yunoun Chakra Crystals and a speaker were missing, and her television and some photos were damaged. The total value of the stolen items was $100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.