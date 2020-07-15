Thefts
Maryville
• Bryan Richey, Branchwood Lane, Maryville, reported at 1:38 p.m. July 14 that his campaign signs were being stolen all over the city. He said a female opponent told him the culprit could be one of her campaign workers.
Alcoa
• A loss prevention employee at Lowe's, 1098 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 10:06 a.m. July 2 that an unidentified man stole a Dyson vacuum cleaner valued at $499.
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 4:49 p.m. July 14 that Carlos De La Rosa-Diaz, Sucre Valdez Lopez and Sixto Taveras failed to scan 49 items at the self-checkout lane. The items were valued at $194.26.
Blount County
• David Hesson, Chapman Highway, Seymour, reported at 11:31 a.m. July 14 that his wallet was stolen from his car, which had its windows down.
• Jacquelyn Lawson, McCosh Road, Louisville, reported at 11:32 a.m. July 14 that a known person stole a handgun and black plastic case from her home. The estimated cost of the stolen property is $367.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.