Thefts
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Home Depot, 943 Foothills Mall Drive, reported at 1:06 p.m. June 30 that a man and woman stole multiple items worth approximately $123.25.
Alcoa
• Amanda Dutton reported at 10:39 p.m. June 30 that her silver 2002 Chevrolet Impala worth $2,000 was stolen from the EZ Stop, 2028 East Hunt Road.
• Michael Hurst reported at 9:06 a.m. June 30 that a man broke into a couple of vehicles at Hayes Alignment, North Wright Road. The suspect caused approximately $100 in damage and stole a radio and an intake manifest, which are valued at $125.
Blount County
• Darlene Bear, Self Hollow Road, Rockford, reported at 9:43 a.m. June 30 that her car, which was sitting in front of her garage unlocked with the keys in it, was stolen. The approximate value of the car is $3,500.
• Courtney Thomas and Martin Thomas, Colonial Circle, Maryville, reported at separate times June 30 that property was stolen from their home by a homeless family member who had been granted access. The reported stolen items were a cellphone, cash, a Playstation and a video game. The approximate value of all four items is $1,088.
