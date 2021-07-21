Theft
Alcoa
• An employee at Sally's Beauty Supply, Hunter's Crossing, Alcoa, reported at 6:17 p.m. July 19 that an unidentified woman stole three containers of hair product valued at $29.47.
• Jonathan Allen Martin, Chilhowee View Road, Maryville, reported at 8:38 a.m. July 20 that someone stole items from his vehicle while an acquaintance was in possession of it.
• Paula M. White, Northlake Drive, Maryville, reported at 3 p.m. July 20 that someone stole the catalytic converter from a van owned by Armona Baptist Church, 2211 Louisville Road, Alcoa.
Blount County
• Aimee J. Teffeteller, Amburn Meadows Lane, Maryville, reported at 12:45 p.m. July 20 that someone stole her $10,000 vehicle. She later reported that the vehicle was returned to her residence without damage.
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Home Depot, 943 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:50 p.m. July 20 that a man shoplifted two weed trimmers worth a total of $658.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.