Thefts
Alcoa
• Melissa A. Scott, Sunset Ridge Court, Maryville, reported at 4:07 p.m. July 23 that her green iPhone was taken at Kroger, 244 S. Hall Road. Scott left the phone in a shopping cart on July 22 when she checked out, and when she returned to the store from her vehicle was unable to find it.
• Kyle S. Penley, Vonore, reported at 8:35 p.m. July 27 that his Fionchi .357 Magnum revolver was taken from the dash of his vehicle since 7 a.m. while he ran errands, which included stops at Lowe's, 1098 Hunters Crossing Drive; Walmart, 2410 U.S. Highway 411 in Maryville; and his mother's home on Bear Hollow Loop in Louisville. The firearm, which has a rubber grip with silver crosses on either side, is valued at $460. Penley said there was no forced entry, and that he must have forgotten to lock the vehicle.
• Alexis R. Redmond, Claymore Court, Maryville, reported on July 24 that while at Alcoa's Blackhorse Pub, 441 N. Hall Road, around 6:40 p.m. July 23, she lost a pink and white wrist wallet that contained her driver's license and credit cards. Staff members told her they did not find the wallet.
Maryville
• A security manager at DENSO, 1720 Robert C. Jackson Drive, reported at 8:59 a.m. July 27 that someone stole a $5,000 utility trailer.
