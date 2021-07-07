Thefts
Blount County
• James T. Stillwell, Nebo Road, Walland, reported at 10:30 a.m. July 6 that someone stole his $29 vehicle registration plate.
• Nicholas J. Hodge, Mount Carmel Lane, Maryville, reported at 10:26 a.m. July 2 that someone stole approximately $6,300 worth of plywood and $1,700 worth of wood from a job site.
• Sidney G. Ogle, Anthony Road, Walland, reported at 11:50 a.m. July 2 that someone stole his Rural King log splitter, worth approximately $1,500.
Alcoa
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 9:05 a.m. July 2 that two people altered the price tags of items while at the self-checkout area, then left the store and fled after being approached by another employee. A $3.28 balloon pump was stolen, but a $99 speaker was recovered, an incident report states.
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 1:29 p.m. July 3 that a man tried to steal $188.95 worth of items, but fled and left the items when approached by the employee.
Maryville
• Victoria L. Withrow, Blair Loop, Walland, reported at 6:34 p.m. July 5 that she left her cigarette case in the women's bathroom at Exxon, 2428 Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, and it was gone when she came back to look for it. The case contained Withrow's driver's license, bank card, store cards and approximately $25 cash, an incident report states.
