Thefts
Alcoa
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, reported at 1:32 p.m. July 7 that Zachary Bruce and Michael Napolis allegedly attempted to steal multiple items totaling $33.33 before being detained.
Maryville
• A lost prevention employee at Food City, 1715 W. Broadway Ave., reported at 6:27 p.m. July 7 that he had video footage of a shoplifting that occurred June 12. Samantha Clabough, Princeton Road, Maryville, allegedly is seen on video stealing multiple items totaling $88.40.
Blount County
• Donna Ellison, Scott Road, Louisville, reported at 9:12 a.m. July 7 that her red 2010 Jeep Liberty was stolen out of her driveway overnight. The estimated value of the vehicle is $4,500.
• Rebecca White, Boulder Street, Maryville, reported at 2:51 p.m. July 7 that wood was stolen from outside her backyard shed and a saw was stolen from inside the shed, which had been left unlocked. The estimated value of the stolen items is $550.
• Sally Davis, Cavern Road, Townsend, reported at 3:38 p.m. July 7 that a revolver was stolen from a locked bedroom in her home. She told police only one other person had access to the bedroom and that that person told her recently that she needed money. The approximate value of the revolver is $500.
