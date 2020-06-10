Thefts
Maryville
• Walmart Asset Protection, 2410 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville, reported at 6:38 p.m. June 9 that an unknown man stole two pairs of shorts and a toy car on May 30. The value of the stolen merchandise was $31.94.
Blount County
• Samuel Renfro, Knoxville, reported at 2:28 p.m. June 9 that a door was stolen from a construction site on Sagegrass Drive, Louisville. A tan front entry door was located in an unsecured garage. The value of the door is $430.
