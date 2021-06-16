Thefts
Blount County
• Derek T. Coatney, Carnes Road, Townsend, reported at 10:51 a.m. June 15 that someone stole his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, valued at $7,000.
• An employee of Opie's Auto Re-Store LLC, 3338 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, reported at 10:30 a.m. June 15 that someone stole $500 worth of auto parts.
Maryville
• The building manager of Preservation Plaza, 200 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 4:38 p.m. June 15 that a group of people stole a $150 traffic bollard and someone spray-painted graffiti on a wall.
Alcoa
• Trent Lamar Guy, Crestview Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:25 p.m. June 15 that someone stole his $1,000 Samsung Galaxy S21 cell phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.