Thefts
Maryville
• A manager at Rural King, McCammon Avenue, Maryville reported at 8:23 p.m. June 16 a man shoplifted three black foldable bistro sets and a slatted park bench. The total value of the items is $339.87.
Blount County
• Brenda Oakley, Bays Mountain Road, Rockford, reported at 9:21 a.m. June 16 that her van was stolen from her residence. She said the key was left in the ignition because the ignition switch was not working properly. The approximate value of the van is $4,000.
