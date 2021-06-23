Thefts
Blount County
• Kara F. Thompson, Carpenters Campground Road, Maryville, reported at 7:23 p.m. June 22 that someone entered her home and stole a $350 Apple Watch and $400 cash.
Maryville
• Barbara G. Heaton, Daylight Drive, Maryville, reported at 6:49 p.m. June 22 that someone stole $552 worth of items from her residence.
• A loss prevention employee at Food City, 2135 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 1:29 p.m. June 22 that a woman stole two cases of Natural Light beer worth $45.98 total.
Alcoa
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 1:15 p.m. June 21 that someone put on two Survivor work boots and a Hart tool set and ran off with them after trying to pay using a different item's bar code. The total value of the stolen items was $247.66.
