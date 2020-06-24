Thefts
Blount County
• Logan C. Clark, Horace Taylor Court, Maryville, reported at 11:09 a.m. June 23 that $150 in change was stolen from his home.
• Tyler M. Olsen, Amy Renee Way, Maryville, reported at 3:57 p.m. June 23 that his 2003 gold Honda Accord was stolen. Olsen said there were tools and an Xbox One inside the vehicle. The total estimated loss was $4,520.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.