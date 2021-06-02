Thefts
Blount County
• Robert L. Driskill, Doris Lane, Maryville, reported at 11:25 a.m. June 1 that someone broke into and ransacked his residence and stole two pairs of shoes worth $300 total.
• Randy D. Brown, Miser Station Road, Friendsville, reported at 3:52 p.m. May 30 that someone stole his $200 walk board (ramp).
Alcoa
• Robert D. Hitch, North Wright Road, Alcoa, reported at 8:44 p.m. June 1 that someone stole a 2002 Subaru from his driveway and the tag from another vehicle.
• Spencer D. Parsley, Knoxville, reported at 7:21 p.m. June 1 that someone broke into two of his vehicles while they were parked at Twin City Nissan, 3247 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, and stole multiple items.
• Money McDaniel, Payne Avenue, Alcoa, reported at 6:07 p.m. May 31 that someone stole $25 and a $75 cellphone from him.
