Thefts
Maryville
• Jason Hammontree, Trainmaster Drive, Maryville, reported at 6:29 a.m. June 2 that a wallet was stolen from his vehicle, which was left unlocked overnight. The estimated value of the wallet and its contents is $50.
• Jim Arnold, Wales Avenue, Maryville, reported at 5:57 a.m. June 2 that a dirt bike was stolen from in front of his apartment complex. The estimated cost of the vehicle is $2,100.
• Alcoa Auto Center, Airport Highway, Alcoa reported at 10 a.m. June 2 that a radio was stolen from one of its vehicles. No other damage was reported to the unlocked vehicle.
• A loss prevention manager at Food City, Hall Road, Alcoa, reported at 12:45 p.m. June 2 that an unidentified woman between 50-60 years old concealed four packs of New York Strip steaks in a black bag worn on her shoulder. The value of the steaks was approximately $110.
