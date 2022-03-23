Theft
Alcoa
• Kristin L. Tinch, Lovers Lane, Townsend, reported at 11:13 a.m. March 22 that she had left her vehicle at Twin City Buick, 3046 Alcoa Highway, on March 12 and when she picked it up March 22 the license plate was missing.
Alcoa
