Thefts
Maryville
• Richard Riddle, Crooked Stick Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:41 a.m. March 2 that someone stole a package containing $53 worth of Walmart merchandise from his front porch.
• A manager at American Eagle Outfitters, 158 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:18 p.m. March 2 that a woman entered the store, grabbed $434.68 worth of merchandise and left without paying for it.
