Thefts
Maryville
• Candace Maples Davis, Genesis Street, Maryville, reported at 9:20 a.m. March 17 that someone stole her 2006 Honda CRV from her driveway.
• An employee at Dollar General, 1611 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 10:52 a.m. that a woman stole multiple packs of Angel Soft toilet paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.