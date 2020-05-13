Thefts
Alcoa
• Angie Burrell, Boxwood Avenue, Alcoa, reported at 5:58 p.m. May 12 that her phone was taken from her purse inside her shopping cart at Dollar General, 1755 Topside Road.
Maryville
• A Dollar General manager reported at 2:35 p.m. May 12 that Sandra M. Sutton shoplifted several items from her store, 1611 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. The total value of the items was $140.
• Abram W. Heath, Lanier Road, Maryville, reported at 11:36 p.m. May 12 that his Dodge Ram was broken into in the parking lot at DENSO Plant 201, 1640 Robert C. Jackson Drive, and that a Taurus Millennium .40-caliber handgun was taken from his center console. The value of the handgun is $367.
Blount County
• William Christensen, Jones Bend Road, Louisville, reported at 9:48 a.m. May 12 that a package containing hearing aid batteries in his mailbox was opened and the contents stolen. Empty package wrappers were lying near the mailbox. The value of the items was $200.
• Tammy Raby, Wells Road, Maryville, reported at 3:05 p.m. May 12 that multiple items were stolen from her husband's car parked in their driveway. The items were a tool, a computer, parts of the vehicle, a wallet and cash. The estimated value of the stolen items was $2,165.
