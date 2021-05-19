Thefts
Blount County
• Coll A. Thomson, Chota Road, reported at 12:33 p.m. May 15 that someone stole a trailer and lawnmower from his residence.
• Lora L. Hurst, Clark Avenue, reported at 6:14 a.m. May 15 that someone broke into her home and stole her purse, which was valued at $80 and had about $450 worth of items inside.
• Ryan D. Rhodes, Valley View Drive, Knoxville, reported at 7:30 p.m. May 14 that someone stole attachments for his skid-steer loader, including a street sweeper and a bucket, valued at a total $4,000.
