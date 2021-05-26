Thefts
Alcoa
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 1:47 p.m. May 24 that he tried to stop a woman for stealing $264.62 worth of household items, but was unsuccessful.
Maryville
• Craig Dawson, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, reported at 12:50 p.m. May 25 that someone stole $1,550 worth of tools from his outbuilding.
