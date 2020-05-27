Thefts
Blount County
• Sean McInnis, Cedar Creek Road, reported at 5:51 a.m. May 25 that someone stole his while 1999 Toyota Tacoma. The total value of the truck was $4,000.
• Bethann Brun, Wrights Ferry Road, reported at 10:03 a.m. May 24 that someone stole her 2002 Chevrolet E15 van. The total value of the van was $5,000.
• Haylee B. Dawson, Overlook Circle, reported at 9:37 p.m. May 22 that someone stole the registration on her 2005 Toyota Solara. The stolen registration was valued at $25.
• Janet McIntyre, High Pointe Way, reported at 2:07 p.m. May 23 that an employee of Coin Base who called himself Peter helped convert $2,500 of her money into $3,000 worth of bitcoin. She never received the bitcoin money, but the $2,500 was still pulled from her account.
• Patrick Knudsen, Old Piney Road, reported at 5:13 p.m. May 22 that someone stole his trailer from his driveway. The stolen trailer was valued at $1,200.
• Thomas Howard, Jubilee Circle, reported at 3:48 p.m. May 22 that someone stole his black Charter Arms gun out of his car. The gun was valued at $300.
• Nicholas Hodge, Mint Road, reported at 4:54 p.m. May 23 that someone pried open his back door, damaged two windows and stole a fan, microwave and toilet. The total value of the stolen items was $1,900, and the total damaged property was valued at $1,054.
• Johnnie Phillips, Dunlap Hollow Road, reported at 1:14 p.m. May 22 that someone broke into his 2019 Ford F15 and stole his GPS unit and jacket. There was $3,300 worth of damage to his John Deere lawnmower and outbuilding. The total value of the stolen items was $200.
• Paul Mickelson, Freels Road, reported at 10:47 a.m. May 24 that someone broke into his outbuilding and stole a miter saw and stand. The total value of the stolen items was $450.
• Jeffrey Deeds, Freels Road, reported at 10:52 a.m. May 24 that someone broke into his outbuilding and stole two cameras. The total value of the cameras was $201.
• Jeffrey Moss, Freels Road, reported at 8:55 a.m. May 24 that someone broke into his workshop and stole two radios, one skill saw and a weed trimmer. The total value of the stolen items was $950.
Alcoa
• John C. Witte, South Clearfork Road, Maryville, reported at 11:49 p.m. May 21 that his wife’s iPhone 6 was stolen from her unlocked vehicle on May 20 in the parking lot of Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa.
• Mary Jean Holland, West Ray Avenue, Maryville, reported at 10:06 a.m. May 22 a burglary at one of her homes on Victoria Lane, which she was renting out. The former renter left a few items behind in the residence. While working on the house, Holland reported she observed some of those items missing as well as the front window broken out.
• Ann Catherine Pierce, Beatress Circle, Rockford, reported at 11:34 p.m. May 22 that someone stole her cellphone at Cash America Pawn, 256 Calderwood Street, Alcoa. An employee there, Pierce reported she placed her phone on top of a shelf while assisting a customer. She then discovered it missing, and an unidentified man was captured on security camera footage picking up her phone and leaving with it in his pocket.
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa, reported at 4:03 p.m. May 23 that someone left the store and then fled without paying for $31.34 worth of merchandise, which he attempted to conceal in his pants.
• Jason A. Kovatch, Anderson Avenue, Maryville reported at 4:37 p.m. May 23 that his drone had been either lost or stolen while he was flying it that afternoon near Clayton Cooperate Center, 500 Alcoa Trail, Alcoa.
• Caitlin Newton, Glascock Street, Alcoa, reported at 6:19 p.m. May 25 that someone stole a mountain bike off her front porch. The bike is valued at $200.
• Ruth Schott reported at 6:29 p.m. May 25 that her wallet had been stolen after it fell off the roof of her car while leaving Pilot, 1907 Hawks Landing, Louisville. The wallet is valued at $5.
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Food City, 1715 W. Broadway Ave., reported May 26 that two subjects stole $129 and $288 worth of meat on May 24 and May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.