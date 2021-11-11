Thefts
Alcoa
• Lorretta Porter reported at 11:27 a.m. Nov. 10 that someone stole her laptop from her hotel room at the Marriott Courtyard, 141 Furrow Way. She said she left the laptop on the hotel bed at noon, and when she came back at 6 p.m., it was gone. The laptop was valued at $2,000.
Maryville
• Jeremy Graham reported at 9:08 p.m. Nov. 10 that a former employee used a business debit card to withdraw money. The former employee quit, but didn't return work-issued items. At the time of the report, two transactions totaling $800 had been withdrawn from the business account.
