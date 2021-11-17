Thefts
Maryville
• Shi En Zhang, Argonne Drive, reported at 8:43 p.m. Nov. 15 that since 3:30 p.m. someone had cut the internet wiring to his residence, forced entry through the back door and took $600 cash. An officer observed the glass of the back door appeared to be kicked in, the cable wiring had been cut and it appeared someone had tampered with two rooms.
• Terry Dailey, Maryville Towers, reported on Nov. 16 that his license plate was missing from his vehicle, which had been parked on Boardman Avenue.
