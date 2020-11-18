Thefts
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Food City, West Broadway Avenue, reported at 1:40 p.m. Nov. 16 that someone came into the store, put four packs of rib-eye steaks in his pants and left. The steaks were valued at $120.
Blount
• Barbara Nunez, Duncan Road, Maryville, reported at 7:43 a.m. Nov. 16 that someone stole the catalytic converter from her 1995 Jeep Cherokee while it was parked in a parking lot on Duncan Road. The catalytic converter is valued at $300.
• Karen Searle, Hinkle Road, Seymour, reported at 1:35 p.m. Nov. 17 that someone stole a ring from her residence between Nov. 15 and Nov. 17. The ring is valued at $1,500.
