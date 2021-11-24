Thefts
Maryville
• An employee of Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., reported at 11:06 a.m. Nov. 22 that someone shoplifted an item valued at $100 and fled the store. Surveillance was provided, but no suspect was reported being caught at the time of the report.
• An employee of Hobby Lobby, 505 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, reported at 10:58 a.m. Nov. 22 that three people stole items valued at $281.39. One distracted employees while the other two concealed items. Surveillance was provided, but no one has been identified as suspects at the time of the report.
