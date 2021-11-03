Thefts
Maryville
• Eric Weatherbee reported at 3:06 p.m. Nov. 2 that since the previous night someone had taken a RedMax weed trimmer and Stihl backpack blower from a trailer parked in his driveway on Southcliff Drive. The lawn equipment is valued at $900.
• The owner of the Shell gas station at 2701 U.S. 411 S. reported at 4:34 p.m. Nov. 2 that a man drove off without paying for about $40 worth of gas.
