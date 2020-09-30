Thefts
Blount County
• Trinity L. Powell, Cannon Road, Maryville, reported at 7:14 a.m. Sept. 29 that the $29 tag on his 2007 Ford F15 was missing. It was unclear whether the tag was stolen or had fallen off, an incident report states.
Alcoa
• Kathryn M. Callaghan, Stonybrook Road, Louisville, reported at 8:31 a.m. Sept. 29 that she was missing two packages delivered on Sept. 28. When she checked her mailbox, the packages were not there, an incident report states. The total value of the items in the packages was $280.
