Thefts
Blount County
• Lucy G. Parker, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville, reported at 9:09 p.m. Oct. 13 that someone stole a 1999 Chevy Silverado and damaged a window at a house she owns. The total value of the Chevy Silverado was $3,000 and the total value of the window was $100.
Maryville
• An employee at Construction Design and Management Inc., 210 Banks St., Lenoir City, reported at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 13 that someone stole six landscaping plants and two trees from a construction site at 1904 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, during the past two weeks. The total value of the items was $600.
