Thefts
Blount County
• Lisa D. Dennis, Colony Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:27 a.m. Oct. 27 that someone stole a 2011 Polaris Sportsman 800 all-terrain vehicle from the side yard of her home between approximately 6:45-7:15 a.m. The total value of the ATV was $5,000.
• Charity L. Patterson, Greenwich Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 27 that she never received a package she ordered through PayPal, which told her it got lost in the mail and that she needed to file a police report. The total value of the package was $60.
