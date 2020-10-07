Thefts
Blount County
• Teresa J. Henry, Tammy Circle, Rockford, reported at 4:48 p.m. Oct. 6 that the license plate on her vehicle had been removed and replaced with one that was out of date. The total value of the plate was $18. The out-of-date plate was returned to its owner, an incident report states.
Maryville
• Jacob Riley, Knoxville, reported at 12:35 p.m. Oct. 7 that someone stole lumber worth $83.22 from a lot at 221 Moonrise Lane, Maryville.
• Karol Welch, Maryville, reported at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 6 that someone stole $200 worth of items from her storage unit at Assured Storage, 1915 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
