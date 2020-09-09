Thefts
Maryville
• Roy A. Burton, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, reported at 3:55 p.m. Sept. 8 that someone stole his vehicle while he was out of town. The vehicle, a 2015 silver Kia Optima, is valued at $10,000.
Alcoa
• Fabian and Kenya Jackson, Knoxville, reported at 12:35 p.m. Sept 8 that someone stole the tag off their 2017 black Nissan Altima while it was at a car dealership in Alcoa.
• Elizabeth Hughes, Knoxville, reported at 2:14 p.m. Sept. 8 that someone stole her car tag. Hughes had recently purchased a car from an Alcoa dealership that said it mailed the tag Aug. 14. Hughes never received it.
Blount County
• Brandon Goodman, Burnett Road, Walland, reported at 6:56 p.m. Sept. 8 that someone stole his Polaris RZ4 worth $13,000.
• Joshua J. Smith, Pineview Road, Maryville, reported at 9:31 a.m. Sept. 8 that someone stole his 2015 Polaris 4XA worth $11,000.
