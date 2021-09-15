Thefts
Alcoa
• Kelly Marie Steward reported at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 10 that someone stole and used her business credit card to make personal purchases totaling over $2,200. The card has been cancelled.
Blount County
• Kristie L Sands, Duncan Road, Maryville, reported at 9:46 a.m. Sept. 11 that someone stole a $600 Haulrite-brand trailer from her yard.
• A Maryville woman reported at 7:52 a.m. Sept. 11 that someone stole her car, a computer and a firearm from her residence. The stolen items were valued at a total of $23,050.
• Bobbie E. Treadway, Robinson Drive, Louisville, reported at 10:38 a.m. Sept. 13 that someone stole several items from her residence, valued at $1,125.
Maryville
• Curtis Tate, Burns Street, reported at 9:16 p.m. Sept. 12 that someone stole a $500 Glock 21 from his car.
• Mark Cheney reported at 6:12 p.m. Sept. 11 that someone stole three guns from his residence, valued at a total $1,025.
• Harold Jay Johnson reported at 10:58 a.m. Sept. 14 that someone stole items valued at $80 from his vehicle while it was impounded at Bradley's Body Shop, 529 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville.
