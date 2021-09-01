Thefts
Alcoa
• Mandy Rachelle Clark, reported at 10:26 a.m. Aug. 31 that someone stole her vehicle while it was parked at Meadowood Apartments in Knoxville.
Blount County
• Keirra C. Stansberry, Knoxville, reported at noon Aug. 30 that her 1990 Oldsmobile valued at $2,000 was missing. She told the officer that she and her boyfriend believe her boyfriend's father took the vehicle. All parties reported they were unable to make any connection or communication with the father.
• Donald P. Naab reported at 5:33 p.m. Aug. 30 that someone cut the catalytic converter valued at $1,500 from his Jeep, which also had damages valued at $500. The theft and damage reportedly happened at George's Creek Boat Ramp, 2302 Topside Road, Louisville.
Maryville
• William Samuel Vance reported at 4 p.m. Aug. 30 that someone stole his vehicle while it was parked on Middle Street, Maryville. The vehicle was valued at $5,000.
• Vicki Marie Goldberg, Maggie Valley, N.C., reported at 10:19 a.m. Aug. 28, that while visiting Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson, 1820 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, she went to the restroom and set her .38 Special handgun on the back of the toilet and forgot to take it when she left. The manager said no one had turned in the firearm, a Taurus Defender 856, valued at $500.
